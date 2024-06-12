Man, 36, attempting to climb 30-storey building stopped by firefighters, later arrested

After trying to scale a 30-storey building without the use of ropes, a Polish man had to be pulled down by firefighters and was later arrested in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. As spectators gathered below, Marcin Banot—clad in an Argentine football jersey—was stopped after ascending 25 stories of the Globant skyscraper. TOPSHOT - Firefighters intercept Polish climber Marcin Banot (2nd-R) as he climbed a building in Puerto Madero wearing an Argentina national football team jersey with Lionel Messi's number 10 in Buenos Aires on June 11, 2024. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)(AFP)

Someone within the building contacted an emergency number, and more than thirty firemen, ambulances, and police cars were dispatched to the scene. He didn't fight attempts to remove him from the building. Once he was taken down, authorities said Banot was taken into custody and risks being ordered to pay the costs for the rescue operation, officials told AFP.

According to the news outlet, the 36-year-old has hundreds of thousands of social media followers and has carried out similar antics in other nations. Last week, he attempted to climb the same building, but cops stopped him. (Also Read: Man climbs a skyscraper without safety ropes. Watch hair-raising video)

Take a look at the video of Banot here:

Banot is a social media star and often uploads videos and pictures of him climbing dangerous buildings, trees, rocks and more.

Earlier, after illegally scaling the Las Vegas Sphere, a man was taken into custody. A social media video featuring Las Vegas resident Maison DesChamps addressing his followers was shot atop the city's iconic sphere. (Also Read: Death-defying escape: Man climbs down 19-storey building to flee fire)

In his video, he said that his goal was to raise money for homeless pregnant women, and someone named Isabelle in particular. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that they received "reports of an individual scaling a building near the 200 block of Sands Avenue," reported Men's Journal. (Also Read: Royal trespass? Man arrested in Mews near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall)

At the time, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue were among the streets surrounding the sphere that were closed by police. The authorities also issued a statement which read, "Please avoid the area as emergency vehicles are responding."