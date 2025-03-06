Man arrested for breaking into woman’s home, caught after being engrossed in watching TV

A 34-year-old Japanese man has been dubbed “the crazy key-copying demon” after he was caught sneaking into a woman’s home using a duplicate key he had secretly made. Identified as Ryota Miyahara, an office worker from Tokyo, he was arrested on February 19 by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Totsuka Police Station on charges including trespassing and attempted theft, reported The Star. Five extra duplicate keys were found in his bag, each marked with a different victim’s name.(Pexel)

Miyahara first encountered the victim at a café where she worked as a waitress. While at the café, he discreetly observed an employee entering the office code and later used it to gain access when the staff member was away. Once inside, he found the victim’s bag, memorized her home address from her driving license, and examined her house key for its manufacturer details and key number.

In Japan, some keys can be easily duplicated online if the manufacturer’s information and key number are provided. Using this method, Miyahara ordered a copy of the key last October. Over the following two months, he used the duplicate to enter the woman’s home more than ten times, exploring her bedroom and bathroom.

“I often entered her home. It is very clean and bright, and I wanted to breathe in the air from her house,” he admitted after his arrest.

On December 31, believing the victim had left town for the New Year, Miyahara broke into her home again. Assuming he had time to spare, he sat on her sofa and watched a New Year’s Eve television show for nearly two and a half hours before the police arrived and arrested him.

Suspect found with multiple duplicate keys

Authorities found five additional spare keys in his bag, each labeled with the names of different victims and locations. He confessed to creating between 15 and 20 duplicate keys, using the same method to target women working at cafes and restaurants.

Expressing outrage over the incident, the victim stated, “If he had something perverted in mind to satisfy his desires, I do not want him to live a normal life any more.”

The case has sparked shock and concern online, particularly in China. One user commented, “How can a person be so perverted? Art really does come from reality.” Another pointed out flaws in Japan’s security system, stating, “Japan’s key duplication system is way too loose. You can duplicate a spare key online? This is terrifying.”

