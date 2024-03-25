Man asks Leander Paes for tips to win an Olympic medal, tennis star suggests, ‘start by…’
The 50-year-old tennis star shared a tip in the comments section that is leaving people laughing hard.
When an X user tagged Leander Paes in his post and asked him to share tips or advice on how he can win an Olympic medal in the sport, the tennis star shared one. What’s more, the advice he gave to the X user is hilarious and may leave you laughing.
“Hey, Leander, I want to win an Olympic medal in tennis just like you did. Any tips?” wrote X user Saurabh Sharma while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.
Take a look at the picture right here:
This post caught Leander Paes’ attention, who couldn’t resist sharing a reply. “Start by playing tennis with a tennis racket,” the tennis star wrote in the comments.
Check out how people reacted to the post here:
“Changing rackets every time the net becomes a bit loose is the key to winning matches,” posted an individual.
Another added, “Just avoid cover drives.”
“You look ready to win gold in the 2028 Olympics in Squash!” expressed a third.
Many even echoed Leander Paes’s thoughts in the comments section.
Earlier, Paes’ reply to a picture of a workbook where a student had mistaken him as a ‘dancer’ went viral on X. The picture shows the workbook where the students were asked to match some famous personalities with their respective professions.
While the six-year-old girl correctly matches Virat Kohli and Lata Mangeshkar with their professions, she mistakenly believes that Prabhu Deva is a tennis player and Leander Paes is a dancer.
The tennis star replied to this post by sharing a snippet from Salman Khan’s iconic ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ song but added a humorous twist by juxtaposing his own face with Khan’s. Alongside, he wrote, “The rumours are true.”
