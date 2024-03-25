 Man asks Leander Paes for tips to win an Olympic medal, tennis star suggests, ‘start by…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man asks Leander Paes for tips to win an Olympic medal, tennis star suggests, ‘start by…’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 25, 2024 04:11 PM IST

The 50-year-old tennis star shared a tip in the comments section that is leaving people laughing hard.

When an X user tagged Leander Paes in his post and asked him to share tips or advice on how he can win an Olympic medal in the sport, the tennis star shared one. What’s more, the advice he gave to the X user is hilarious and may leave you laughing.

X user Saurabh Sharma shared this pic of himself when he asked Leander Paes to share tips. (X/@Saurabhsharrma)
X user Saurabh Sharma shared this pic of himself when he asked Leander Paes to share tips. (X/@Saurabhsharrma)

Read| The legacy of Vijay Amritraj and Leander Paes, the latest Hall of Fame Inductees

“Hey, Leander, I want to win an Olympic medal in tennis just like you did. Any tips?” wrote X user Saurabh Sharma while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the picture right here:

This post caught Leander Paes’ attention, who couldn’t resist sharing a reply. “Start by playing tennis with a tennis racket,” the tennis star wrote in the comments.

Check out how people reacted to the post here:

“Changing rackets every time the net becomes a bit loose is the key to winning matches,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Just avoid cover drives.”

“You look ready to win gold in the 2028 Olympics in Squash!” expressed a third.

Many even echoed Leander Paes’s thoughts in the comments section.

Also Read| International Tennis Hall of Fame: Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj become first Asian men to be inducted

Earlier, Paes’ reply to a picture of a workbook where a student had mistaken him as a ‘dancer’ went viral on X. The picture shows the workbook where the students were asked to match some famous personalities with their respective professions.

While the six-year-old girl correctly matches Virat Kohli and Lata Mangeshkar with their professions, she mistakenly believes that Prabhu Deva is a tennis player and Leander Paes is a dancer.

The tennis star replied to this post by sharing a snippet from Salman Khan’s iconic ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ song but added a humorous twist by juxtaposing his own face with Khan’s. Alongside, he wrote, “The rumours are true.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Man asks Leander Paes for tips to win an Olympic medal, tennis star suggests, ‘start by…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On