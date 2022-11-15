Home / Trending / Man bakes bread in the ground in Iceland. Viral video stuns people

Man bakes bread in the ground in Iceland. Viral video stuns people

Published on Nov 15, 2022 06:21 PM IST

The viral video of a man in Iceland baking bread in the ground was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a man baking a break in the ground.(Instagram/@kyanasue)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever heard of bread being baked in the ground? This is exactly what this amazing video shows. It captures a man baking bread in the ground in Iceland using the natural heat from the hot springs. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop.

Travel blogger Kyana Sue Powers posted the video on her Instagram page. She shared the video showing one of the bakers of a local bakery in Iceland called Laugarvatn Fontana. “Fresh Rye Bread is my new favorite,” Powers wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a man digging in the ground with a shovel. The video then explains the entire process of how the bread is prepared. The clip also shows the blogger boiling some eggs in water at the spot.

Take a look at the video here.

The video was shared months ago. Since being posted, the clip has received several views and comments. “I want to move to Iceland,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “That’s the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time omg,” commented a third. “Oh love this,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

