News / Trending / Man cancels trip to Maldives, says ‘I have my own Lakshadweep’

Man cancels trip to Maldives, says ‘I have my own Lakshadweep’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 08, 2024 12:45 PM IST

An individual reacted to a man’s viral post who cancelled his trip to Maldives after uproar and wrote, “Stay with Lakshadweep, feel proud for India.”

Indians have been calling for a ban on Maldives travel on social media after a few ministers of the island nation passed derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India. Amid this, an individual cancelled his planned trip to Maldives, stating ‘I have my own Lakshadweep’. The man even shared screenshots of his cancelled stay on social media. Many have reacted to the post, with some saying that they have also dropped Maldives from their travel bucket list.

Screenshots shared by X user show a successful booking and cancellation of a stay in the Maldives. (X/@IndianSinghh)
“Sorry Maldives, I have my own Lakshadweep. I am Aatmanirbhar,” wrote X user Akshit Singh while sharing the screenshots on the microblogging platform. According to the screenshots, Singh booked a stay for two people in Maldives from March 31 to April 2 but cancelled the trip after the Maldives row.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The post, since being shared on January 6, has gone viral with over one million views. The tweet has also collected numerous comments from people.

Check out a few comments here:

“Thank you sir. I have my own Lakshadweep - good point,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Well done bhai [brother], thanks.”

“Stay with Lakshadweep, feel proud for India,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Thankfully, I never planned for Maldives for vacation and now I am happy with my decision. See you soon Lakshadweep.”

“Wow! Great,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Was planning to take a holiday break in Maldives. No plans any more.”

What are your thoughts on this?

