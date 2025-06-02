Man cheats death in bridge accident that looks straight out of a movie: ‘Tom Cruise’s stunt double’

In a scene that feels straight out of a high-octane action thriller, a man’s death-defying leap from a moving motorcycle has left the internet stunned. The viral video, which surfaced on the social media platform X, captures a moment of extraordinary reflex and sheer luck, as the man narrowly escapes a potentially fatal fall during a harrowing accident on a bridge. A viral video showed a man narrowly escaping a bridge accident by leaping off a crashing bike,(X/@TheFigen_)

‘Tom Cruise’s stunt double’ moment

The clip begins with three men riding together on a motorcycle as they speed towards a bridge. Suddenly, a van swerves into view, causing the motorcyclist to lose control. The two-wheeler crashes into the side rail of the bridge, and within moments, it begins to tip over the edge. Just as the vehicle plunges towards what appears to be a brook or shallow river below, the man seated at the rear displays incredible presence of mind and agility—he jumps off the back, rolling safely away from the edge in a split second.

What makes the moment even more astonishing is the composure and perfect timing with which the man reacts. As the motorcycle vanishes into the water, he lands on his feet, dusts himself off, and walks away—visibly shaken, but miraculously unharmed.

Watch the clip here:

The viral video was shared by the popular X handle The Figen, with the caption: “He’s definitely Tom Cruise’s stunt double!”

Since being uploaded, the clip has garnered over 4 million views and has sparked a wave of reactions, comments, and speculative theories. While many viewers praised the man’s lightning-fast reflexes, others drew comparisons to jaw-dropping stunts from big-budget action films.

Online reactions pour in

One user remarked, “That jump was better than anything I’ve seen in Mission Impossible.” Another said, “He probably unlocked a new level in real life.” A third added, “That man deserves a role in an action film right now.”

Others marvelled at his presence of mind under pressure. “That wasn’t luck, that was instinct,” one user stated. Someone else commented, “Physics textbook just got a new example under ‘momentum’.”

Adding to the humour, a user quipped, “That motorbike gave up, but he didn’t.” Meanwhile, another simply said, “Give this man a cape already.”