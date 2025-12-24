Man claims being harassed, touched inappropriately by elderly passenger on bus: 'Even boys are not safe'

What began as an ordinary bus ride for a man turned into a disturbing experience after he was allegedly harassed by an elderly co-passenger. Abhiishek said the incident left him shocked and scared.(Instagram/@ram0la___)

The man, who goes by the username Abhiishek on Instagram, shared a video three days ago detailing what he described as inappropriate behaviour by an elderly passenger while travelling on a bus. In the caption accompanying the clip, Abhiishek said the incident left him shocked and scared.

“While travelling on a bus, I experienced something I never expected. An elderly man crossed my personal boundaries and tried to touch me inappropriately,” he wrote. Reflecting on the incident, he added that it made him realise harassment can happen to anyone, regardless of age or gender. “Even boys are not always safe,” he noted, explaining that he shared the video to raise awareness and underline that such behaviour is unacceptable.

In the video, Abhiishek is seen confronting the elderly man and asking his age, to which the man responds that he is around 70 years old. Abhiishek later said the incident left him “speechless” and that he is still processing what happened. He also claimed that after he showed the video to the bus conductor, action was taken, and the elderly passenger was asked to get off the bus.

Social media reactions

The clip has drawn a strong response from social media users, many of whom praised Abhiishek for how he handled the situation. “You handled the situation very calmly, that’s the example of true maturity,” one user commented.

Others used the moment to highlight the everyday reality of harassment faced by women. “Welcome to just another day of a girl’s life,” read one comment.

“I feel bad when people say 'now I can relate with girls'. I wish people don't have to go from such abuse to understand how it feels to be abused. I hope people take lessons by just seeing others life examples and be more understanding towards such abused people and such situations and circumstances,” wrote a third user.

HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user for further comment. The article will be updated once a response is received.