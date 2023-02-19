Home / Trending / Man claims he found the ‘biggest M&M in the world’, Guinness World Records replies

Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:18 PM IST

The man took to Twitter to share that he has found the ‘biggest M&M in the world’.

The image was shared by the man who claimed that he had found the ‘biggest M&M in the world’.(Twitter/@FintanWalsh)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records (GWR) has been documenting various kinds of records since its inception decades ago. They have an expertly trained team that verifies and decides if a new record title has been achieved. Hence, it is no wonder that many reach out to the organisation to have their records listed. Just like this Twitter user did. He shared a tweet and tagged the organisation claiming that he has found the ‘biggest M&M in the world’.

Twitter user Fintan Walsh shared a picture that shows him holding two M&Ms. While one of them is of the regular size, the other one is huge compared to it. “Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us,” he also tweeted along with the image.

It didn't take long for GWR to share a reply. And, adding a splash of wittiness, they wrote, “That's not an M&M, that's a boulder.”

Take a look at the posts:

The post by GWR was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 21,000 views. The share has further received nearly 200 likes. While one Twitter user wrote, “Eat it,” another person reacted through a laughing out loud emoticon.

Sunday, February 19, 2023
