Man compares Hyderabad and Bengaluru after 5 months, says one city wins on food, the other on weather

A man who moved to Hyderabad five months ago has shared a detailed comparison between the city and Bengaluru, touching upon electricity, roads, weather, food, traffic, people and job opportunities.

A man said Hyderabad had friendly people and better traffic, but Bengaluru felt more pleasant in summer. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, "It’s been five months since I moved to Hyderabad, and here is my comparison." He said that living in Hyderabad made him realise "how bad life would be without electricity", claiming that power cuts during summer were so frequent that he felt he "would die of heatstroke" in his room.

The Reddit user also compared the city’s infrastructure with Bengaluru. He wrote, "The roads don’t have potholes, but they do have manholes that are not properly covered. Half covered manholes can lead to hospitalisations if you don’t watch the road properly." He added that while Bengaluru has many potholes, he doubted they would send someone to hospital.

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The man further said Hyderabad’s weather can be difficult for those not used to the city. "Summers can be extremely hot, and without air conditioning, rooms can become unbearable," he wrote, adding that Bengaluru felt more "peaceful and pleasant" during summer.

On food, however, he praised Hyderabad, saying there was "no comparison with Bangalore". At the same time, he claimed the food was often too spicy. He also said people in Hyderabad were "super friendly" and that Hindi was widely understood, though English was spoken less compared to Bengaluru.

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Talking about traffic, he said Hyderabad’s traffic management was better, though peak hour travel could still take a long time. He also said Hyderabad appeared to have more supercars and luxury cars than Bengaluru, adding, "People here seem to make a lot of money."

(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Hyderabad infrastructure after 12 km ride in 30 minutes: ‘My Bangalore brain can’t comprehend’)

Take a look here at the post:

The post was shared with the title, "Hyderabad vs Bengaluru", and drew several reactions from Reddit users.

Internet reacts

One user wrote, "You came to Hyderabad at possibly the worst time, when the weather was unusually bad. I have been living here for the past 30 years, and I have never experienced summers like this before." Another commented, "I would say that the overall experience depends more on the area where you lived in both cities rather than on a broad comparison between the two cities."

A third user said, "I really love Hyderabad. It is one of the best places to live in India, but loneliness feels permanent here, even with so many good people around." Another added, "I guess Indian metros have a poor quality of life, and every city seems to be on the brink of collapse. Hyderabad is still better, with some of the nicest people."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)