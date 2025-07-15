Man dances to Punjabi beats on London Underground escalator, draws whistles

In an unexpected sight, a man surprised commuters at the London Underground by dancing to a Punjabi song while riding down an escalator — complete with his own speaker. The moment, captured on video, has now gone viral. London Underground escalator turned into a dance floor as a man performed to Punjabi music.(Instagram/daweed.zet)

Dance on the go

The video, shared by Instagram user @daweed.zet, shows the man casually descending the escalator while carrying a large portable speaker. As infectious Punjabi beats echo through the station, he bursts into lively dance moves, completely unbothered by the crowd around him.

Commuters appear visibly stunned — some pause to watch, others cheer, whistle, and many capture the spontaneous performance on their phones.

The video was captioned: “Indian people are so happy,” reflecting the sheer joy and energy of the moment.

Not the first desi dance to grab British attention

This isn’t the first time Indian music and dance have sparked joy in iconic British settings. Just weeks ago, a group of desi men went viral with a Bollywood-style dance video filmed across the Oxford University campus.

Posted by Instagram user @druvphk, the video featured the group grooving to the hit track ‘Desi Boyz’ at locations such as Lady Margaret Hall and other historic Oxford landmarks. Dressed in trendy modern outfits, they danced with flair across gardens, grand halls, and cobbled walkways .

A joyful blend of cultures

Both videos have struck a chord online, offering an unique example of cross-cultural expression in everyday spaces.