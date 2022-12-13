Man dressed as Spider-Man surprises superhero’s ‘biggest fan’ at hospital. Watch viral video

Have you ever seen those wholesome videos that also leave people emotional? This video of a man dressed as Spider-Man surprising a kid at a hospital is one such clip. Laced with emotion, the video has prompted netizens to shed tears. There’s a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

Instagram page GoodNews Movement posted the video on their official Instagram page. The video captured the interaction between artist Mattia Villardita and a cute kid named Brayan who is Spider-Man’s ‘biggest fan.’

“Spider-Man surprises his biggest fan Brayan in the hospital and spends the day with him. Spider-Man (@mattiavillardita) wrote: ‘Believe me when I say this. I bow to you. I am honoured to be friends with one of the greatest heroes I have ever known’,” the page wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to capture Brayan’s reaction to seeing Villardita dressed as the superhero. They both then play together and towards the end of the video the little one is also seen in a Spider-Man costume.

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several likes and comments. People took to the comments section to post varied reactions.

“Omg. Just beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “What makes us humans is our humanity. We are very powerful when we stand together. May he finds the health he deserves and may his life be filled with wonder and joy,” expressed another. “I’m crying and I don’t know if it is happy tears or sad. I think it’s a little bit of both,” commented a third. “Such a simple thing. It took one day (he didn't even need to show his face!) and changed this kid's life,” wrote a fourth.