Man driving in wrong lane causes traffic jam, Bengaluru traffic police reacts

A Bengaluru car driverwho entered the wrong lane on a two-way street was compelled to go backward after he caused traffic on a two-way street. This incident was caught on camera and went viral. It even garnered a response from the Bengaluru traffic police.

Snapshot of the man driving the wrong lane.(Twitter/@wftrps)

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the handle @mahitwietshere. The clip opens to show a car moving in reverse to make space for a bus. The video also shows traffic congestion on the left side of the lane. In the caption of the post, @mahitwietshere wrote, "Most of the jams are due to people driving like the rest of those waiting are fools!"

Watch the video of the car driving in the wrong lane here:

This post was shared on the microblogging platform on July 22. On July 31, Whitefield Traffic Police Station shared an update on the incident on Twitter. In the tweet, they wrote, "Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, the fine amount paid by the car owner." They also shared a picture of a traffic police personnel along with the man who was driving in the wrong lane.

Since the primary tweet was shared, it has been viewed close to two lakh times. The share has also received more than 500 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "In Bangalore, autos do this all the time." A second commented, "The main issue with traffic in cities like Bangalore is the behavior of cars. They often fail to stay in their lanes, blocking the way for two-wheelers, and sometimes drive erratically without following proper lane discipline." A third added, "This is the main reason for traffic in Bangalore, people not following lane discipline, @blrcitytraffic needs to start imposing huge fines for lane discipline, and this will help reduce 50% of traffic jams." A fourth shared, "It's the same story everywhere a queue is needed for smooth and disciplined function. Hope this guy was pushed back to the end of the waiting line."

