Bengaluru traffic cops issue advisory ahead of Lalbagh's famous flower show, 10 lakh tourists expected to attend

Bengaluru is set to see the Independence Day flower show at its Lalbagh Botanical Garden starting today till August 15. Officials are expecting over 10 lakh tourists to visit the show, among other dignitaries. In this light, the city traffic police department issued a fresh advisory, restricting parking of vehicles around the park. Officials are expecting over 10 lakh tourists to visit the flower show, among other dignitaries.(Alamy)

"This is not an ordinary announcement, this is a very important message to the public, from tomorrow to August 15, a fruit and flower show has been organized by the horticulture department at Lal Bagh on the occasion of "Independence Day". In the interest of smooth traffic, the public is advised to follow these suggestions," the Wilson Garden traffic police posted on social media.

READ | Bengaluru's Lalbagh is back with its famous flower show this Independence day

Parking of the vehicles will be prohibited in surrounding areas of Lalbagh, the advisory said. Here are the areas where parking of vehicles will be prohibited till August 15:

Dr Marigowda Road: From Lalbagh main gate to Nimhans on both sides of the road. K H Road: KH Circle to Shanthinagar junction on both sides of the Double road. Lalbagh Road: From Subbaiah circle to Lalbagh main gate on both sides of the road. Siddaiah Road: Urvashi Theater junction to Wilson garden 12th cross, both sides of the road. BTS Road: From BMTC junction towards post office. Krumbigal road both sides. Lalbagh West Gate to R.V. Teachers College. R.V. Teachers College to Ashoka Pillar. Ashoka Pillar to Siddapura Junction.

READ | Republic day celebrations in Bengaluru's Manekshaw Parade Ground, Idgah Maidan

The Bengaluru traffic police also listed alternative places where visitors can park their vehicles during the flower show. They are:

Dr Marigowda Road: Al-Ameen college premises for parking the 2 wheelers. KH Road: Shantinagara BMTC Multi Storied Parking Lot can be used for 2 and 4 wheelers parking. Dr Marigowda road, Hopcoms Parking Lot can be used for parking 2 wheelers and 4 wheelers. JC Road, Corporation Parking Lot for 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler parking.

Traffic cops also advised visitors to use public transport such as Metro, BMTC buses and cabs, among others to help avoid traffic congestions.