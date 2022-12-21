Man elegantly belly dancing to Choli Ke Peeche sets the internet on fire. Watch viral video

Ehsan Hilal, a professional belly dancer, often shares videos of himself dancing to various songs on Instagram that create buzz online. And his latest post on the meta-owned platform is no different. In the video that is now going viral, Hilal can be seen dressed in a skirt and top and showing off some elegant dance moves to the 90's superhit song Choli Ke Peeche from the film Khal Nayak. The viral video is leaving people both amazed and amused, and it may have the same effect on you. (Also Read: Man shows off his belly dance moves in Goa, stuns netizens. Watch)

"Well! When the dance stage calls, you gotta answer," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Ehsan Hilal, along with several hashtags, including #cholikepeeche. The video shows Hilal performing undulations, lifts and drops, along with other belly dance moves to Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun's Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. The peppy Bollywood song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and Anand Bakshi penned it.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has gathered more than 2.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has received numerous comments from netizens.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

An Instagram user wrote, "Just nailed it bro." "Wanna see you perform with #norafatehi," expressed another. "One of my fvr8s belly dancers," posted a third. "This was amazing. Very well done!!!!" commented a fourth. Many also posted fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section. What are your thoughts on this video?

