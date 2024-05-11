 Man employs unusual way to help visually impaired friend enjoy football match. Viral video wins hearts | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Man employs unusual way to help visually impaired friend enjoy football match. Viral video wins hearts

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 06:58 PM IST

A video of a man using a usual way to help his visually impaired friend enjoy a football match has gone viral. The clip will leave you with a smile.

The small but thoughtful gestures often show how a person cares for their friend. A video showcasing a unique and heartwarming approach to friendship has taken over social media. The footage reveals a man's innovative method to help his visually impaired friend experience a football match. It's one of those videos that might pique your curiosity and leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

The image shows a man helping his visually impaired friend understand a football match. (Instagram/@juandael10)
The image shows a man helping his visually impaired friend understand a football match. (Instagram/@juandael10)

The video, originally shared in January this year, has once again captured the hearts of viewers after being reshared on an Instagram page. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Juan David, a fan of Atlético Bucaramanga, helped his blind friend experience and enjoy a football game by narrating what was happening’.

Take a look at the beautiful moment between two friends:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming video?

“He's tracing the ball movements on his back, too,” wrote an Instagram user.

“They deserve the fans of the year award,” posted another.

“This is true friendship. How beautiful!” commented a third.

“Men see, men happy, men cry,” expressed a fourth.

“True example of pure friendship, greatness shared! We all need to be like him,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a man employing an unusual way to help his visually impaired friend enjoy a football game?

Man employs unusual way to help visually impaired friend enjoy football match. Viral video wins hearts

