Harsh Goenka shares throwback photo with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra: ‘Three old friends’

Harsh Goenka’s posts on X are always a source of amusement for his followers. In his latest share, he took a delightful stroll down memory lane, resharing a throwback photo that has gone viral. The candid snapshot captures a jovial moment shared by Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Mahindra, which many are now hailing as an “iconic” moment. Harsh Goenka's X post on Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra has gone viral. (File Photo)

“Three old friends: One who is #1 in size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in size of his waist,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

The photo he reshared was initially posted on X by journalist Pradeep Chandra with the caption, “Once upon a time - Harsh Goenka, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra”.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has collected close to 19,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 450 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Harsh Goenka’s post?

“Awesome! How does life get any better than this! Nothing ever replaces good old friends. Cheers! Size/success/whatever else does not matter. Friends are just friends,” posted an X user.

“Savage humour, sir,” added another.

“Appreciate your sense of humour,” joined a third.

“What an iconic picture,” shared a fourth.

“Correcting it: Three old friends: One who is #1 in the size of his balance sheet. One who is #1 in size of his respect. One who is #1 in his humour,” wrote a fifth.

Harsh Goenka is the chairman of RPG Group. An avid X user, he is one of the top influential business leaders making a difference through social media. Anand Mahindra is another business tycoon on this list.

