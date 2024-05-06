Man criticises Harsh Goenka for saying, 'Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh era is back'

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Enterprises, recently shared his thoughts on the booming stock market and its effects. In his tweet, he mentioned how "Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh era is back primarily in Kolkata." He also added, “Promoters are inflating profits (through profit entry) and in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers driving their stock prices to unrealistic levels. It's time for @SEBI_India @FinMinIndia to step in and investigate before small investors suffer severe losses.” Soon after his tweet went viral, numerous people reacted to it. For the unversed, Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were both stock brokers involved in scams. Harsh Goenka shared his thoughts on the booming stock market and later got criticised by an individual. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

Recently, an X user also reshared his thoughts on Goenka's post. He wrote, "Mr Harsh Goenka, in the past, for your incendiary posts & distasteful cartoons, you got lambasted by the Internet. Also faced heavy criticism when you tried to humiliate & downgrade @msdhoni. Now, I'm trying to create panic & fear with this baseless comment on the nexus of Gujarati & Marwari. Mr. Goenka, you need to work on your ongoing habit of reckless commenting." (Also Read: 'Harshad Mehta era is back primarily in Kolkata': Harsh Goenka on booming stock market in Kolkata)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on May 5. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 400 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section of the post and posted their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the tweet:

An individual wrote, "Why blame Marwaris and Gujaratis without any reason or proof? I think these are the two most hardworking and Knowledgeable business communities in India. They have very good knowledge of stock markets and are traditionally investing in the market."

A second posted, "Indulges in Plagiarism, has done nothing creditworthy to the inheritance & a relic of the license Raj. Engaging him is a waste of time."

"Mr Harsh Goenka is absolutely right. And I salute him. Being a Marwari, he has the courage to speak the truth," said a third.

A fourth added, "He is saying the truth. A lot of stock prices are being gamed today. This may trap small investors and will have disastrous consequences. Most investors who lose money will quit the markets forever."