Man flies a bicycle in the air, the internet is stunned by his stunt. Watch

Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:24 AM IST

The brief video showed a clear square box supported by plane-like wings and fans, with a person inside riding a bicycle.

ByVrinda Jain

The internet is filled with all kinds of content. Some things make us smile, some may come as bizarre, and others might leave you in confusion. Recently, one such video that has left many people on the internet surprised is that of a man flying a bicycle. Yes, you read that right! Mohamed Jamshed, a Twitter user, tweeted the short video a few days back. It featured a man attempting to fly by riding a bicycle within a box attached to airplane-like wings.

The brief video showed a clear square box supported by plane-like wings and fans, with a person inside riding a bicycle. Seconds later, the machine takes off and remains in the air for some time. A man can also be seen jogging alongside the improvised aircraft as the cyclist inside gains pace.

The post's caption wrote, "This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 6000 times and has several comments. One person in the comments said, "Let the Man-Rider Sprout Wings as he speeds along and flies in abandon and with no hurdles to his imagination!" A second person added, "Let the Man-Rider Sprout Wings as he speeds along and flies in abandon and with no hurdles to his imagination!!" "Good...but needs more Power. not possible with only human feet..good effort and design. nerds some engine or electric motor," said a third person.

