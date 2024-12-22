Menu Explore
Man forced to give up first class seat for co-passenger's dog: 'What an absolute joke'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 22, 2024 05:13 PM IST

A Delta Air Lines flyer expressed outrage after losing his first class seat to a service dog.

A Delta passenger was left fuming after he was forced to give up his first class seat for a fellow passenger who turned out to be a dog. In a Reddit post, the man said that he got "downgraded for a dog" on a Delta Air Lines flight.

The Delta Air Lines passenger was upgraded to first class but later asked to vacate his seat for a service dog.(Reddit/ben_bob)
The Delta Air Lines passenger was upgraded to first class but later asked to vacate his seat for a service dog.(Reddit/ben_bob)

“I got upgraded to first this morning, only to 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worst seat than I previously had). I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said “something changed,” the passenger wrote in an airline subreddit.

Redditor @ben_bob also shared the picture of the animal who was taking his place in the first class seat. "Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever, I then board only to see this dog in my first class seat ... And now I'm livid," he said.

(Also read: Passenger slammed for bringing gigantic ‘emotional support’ Great Dane on flight)

‘What an absolute joke’

The passenger said that after he was forced out of his seat, he immediately contacted Delta support but they told him that he "may be relocated for service animals" and there is nothing they can do.

"There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have ... What an absolute joke. What's the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly. I've sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I'm starting to question my allegiance as well," he said.

What the internet said

Plenty of Delta travellers quickly to sided with the frustrated passenger and claimed that service animals have become a nuisance for co-passengers on flights. “Notice how nowhere else in life do you see this quantity of service animals? Go to the airport and all the sudden they appear,” one of them said.

“Exclusively in the US. It doesn’t happen anywhere else. It’s American main-character syndrome,” said another. “The dog is probably a Diamond Medallion 2 million miler,” joked, a third user.

(Also read: Behaviour of desis on flight irritates man: ‘Indians need to learn civic sense’)

A Delta employee also joined the conversation and reminded everyone that legally passengers with special needs and service animals are granted priority. “When I was in reservations, anytime people wanted the blocked seats I had to advise them that Delta has the legal obligation to move them if a passenger with disabilities requires it,” they said.

