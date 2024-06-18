 Man gets Apple AirPods engraved with Micromax logo to prevent theft: ‘India is not for beginners’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man gets Apple AirPods engraved with Micromax logo to prevent theft: ‘India is not for beginners’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 18, 2024 11:11 AM IST

A former resident of Delhi NCR says he got the fist bump emoji engraved on his Apple AirPods to prevent theft.

During a social media discussion on phone snatchings in India, an X user claimed that he had got his Apple AirPods engraved with the Micromax logo to prevent theft. In his post that has collected over 3 lakh views, the X user – who goes by the name “Basked Samosa” – said that he got the fist bump emoji engraved on his AirPods so thieves don’t immediately recognise it as an Apple product.

A man shared a photo of his Apple AirPods engraved with a fist bump emoji.(X/@basked_samosa)
A man shared a photo of his Apple AirPods engraved with a fist bump emoji.(X/@basked_samosa)

Apple AirPods are typically considered a more premium product than their counterparts. Their retail price currently starts at 12,000. For a quick comparison, wireless bluetooth earphones from other brands can be bought for as low as 899.

The 23-year-old who got the fist bump emoji engraved on his Apple AirPods told Hindustan Times that he used to live in Delhi NCR when he bought the earphones. At the time of purchase, Apple offered free engraving on the AirPods case. He chose to get the fist bump emoji engraved as it resembles the Micromax logo.

“I used to live in NCR when I bought these AirPods. Many of my friends had their devices stolen there. I have even seen phones of bystanders being snatched by goons on a bike one time in broad daylight,” the man told Hindustan Times. “I am fortunate that I have not had anything stolen from me till now.”

Sharing a picture of his AirPods on X, the 23-year-old wrote: “I engraved the fist bump emoji on my AirPods so that it gets confused as Micromax and gets saved.”

His post has received a ton of amused comments along with over 2,000 ‘likes’. In fact, one person shared a picture of his own AirPods case engraved with the fist bump emoji.

Some people in the comments section called it a prime example of desi ingenuity.

“Incredible India,” wrote one X user. “Peak ‘India is not for beginners’ post,” another quipped. “When you use 100% of your brain,” a third commented.

News / Trending / Man gets Apple AirPods engraved with Micromax logo to prevent theft: ‘India is not for beginners’
Story Saved
