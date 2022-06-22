Man gets emotional on seeing late father’s portrait along with grandkids. Watch

There are some videos that just melt your heart as they are so wholesome and emotional to watch. In a thoughtful gesture, a woman gifted her husband a portrait of his late father along with his grandkids. The video may leave you teary-eyed as the reason behind the woman’s gift is quite emotional.

The video was posted on the Instagram page paintyourlife. The woman got the portrait of her husband’s late father painted along with his grandchildren. The man wasn’t able to meet his grandkids as he passed away before they were born. The video shows the man opening the package and when he sees the portrait, he couldn’t control himself and has tears in his eyes. The video was posted five days ago and it has received more than 12,000 views so far.

“My husband’s father passed away before we had our children. This was such a special way to be able to see them all together,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Idk why… but each time you post something up on here paintmylife, I cry, everyone’s story is different, idk these people and I have sympathy for them because I feel their pain and how much they missed loved ones,” commented an Instagram user. “I cry at every post! These are the sweetest,” wrote another. “God every time with the onions,” posted a third.

What do you think about this wholesome video?