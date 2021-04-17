IND USA
The image shows the woman holding an umbrella she received from a good samaritan.(Screengrab)
trending

Man gets out of car to give umbrella to woman waiting at bus stop in rain. Watch

“Bet she’ll never forget this,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:23 AM IST

Have your seen those videos on the Internet which are short but capture something absolutely heartwarming? This story of a man getting out of his car to give an umbrella to a woman waiting at a bus stop amid rainfall perfectly fits that category.

Originally shared on TikTok, a video of the incident has now captured people’s attention after being posted on Instagram.

“Bet she’ll never forget this,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the man hurriedly returning to his car amid rainfall. A text appearing on the screen explains the context. “This man gave this woman his umbrella since she was waiting for her bus outside in rain,” it reads.

Take a look at the wholesome clip:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 2,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Yes there are still good people in the world!” wrote an Instagram user. “How sweet,” shared another. “Once that happened to me too,” said a third. “Just goes to show there are still good people out there. God bless him,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram

