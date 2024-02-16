Man gives Monta Re a makeover on tabla, video will tug at your heartstrings. Watch

Musician Nikhil Paralikar took to Instagram and shared a soulful rendition of the song Monta Re. He posted a clip in which he can be seen playing this popular song on a tabla. After he shared the video, it touched the hearts of many and went viral. Several people loved this rendition and even called it 'beautiful'. Snapshot of the man playing Monta Re on tablas. (Instagram/@Nikhil Paralikar)

“Here’s presenting one of the most requested song covers of all time. Huge shoutout to @swanandkirkire ji for such an amazing song,” Paralikar wrote in the caption of the post. In the clip, he can be seen sitting with a tabla in front of him. As the song Monta Re plays, he masterfully blends the tabla beats with it. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received more than seven lakh views. The share also has over 81,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “This is beautiful!"

A second shared, "Amazing, especially the beat after Monta Re!"

"You're amazing! You're expressions are priceless," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Wow! Beautiful cover."

"Absolutely peaceful," added a fifth.