Man grabs crocodile with bare hands, internet stunned by fearless act: 'This is pure madness'

A heart-stopping video has gone viral on Instagram, showing a man fearlessly grabbing a crocodile with his bare hands. The clip was shared by Mike Holston, widely known for his daring encounters with exotic creatures, and it has left viewers across the platform stunned. A clip went viral as a man chased and caught a crocodile in a swamp using only his hands.(Instagram/therealtarzann)

The footage shows him seated on a small boat in a swamp-like water body surrounded by dense greenery. Spotting a crocodile resting on the muddy bank, Holston leaps into action. As the reptile bolts into tall grasses, he gives chase and seizes it with his hands. While holding the powerful animal, he is heard saying, “This is a saltwater crocodile. It is a big croc.”

Release back into the wild

After holding the crocodile momentarily, Holston releases it back into the water, allowing the animal to slip into its natural habitat. The dramatic video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Saltwater crocs are actually dinosaurs,” underlining his fascination with the prehistoric nature of the reptile.

Check out the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has already racked up more than 4.5 million views, with social media users flooding the comments section with a mix of awe, concern, and disbelief. One viewer commented, “This man is fearless. I cannot believe he actually chased a crocodile like that.” Another said, “This is pure madness. I was terrified just watching, yet I could not take my eyes off it.”

A third user shared, “Please do not try this at home. Professionals only.” Meanwhile, one viewer remarked, “This proves how powerful and unpredictable nature can be.” Others were more critical, with one person writing, “This is reckless and sends the wrong message about respecting wildlife.” Another added, “The croc looks more scared than the human. Imagine the stress it goes through.”