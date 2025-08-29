Man pulls out giant python with bare hands after finding it in chicken coop, internet horrified

A dramatic video shared on Instagram has left users both stunned and amazed after a man pulled a massive python from a chicken coop with his bare hands. The footage was posted by Mike Holston, a wildlife enthusiast known for his fearless close encounters with exotic creatures. An online video stunned viewers as a man pulled a giant python from a chicken coop(Instagram/therealtarzann)

In the clip, Holston is seen entering a chicken shed where a large python had coiled itself inside the coop. Without hesitation, he crouched down and grabbed the snake barehanded, carefully pulling it out into the open.

“This is a good big snake”

As Holston wrestled the snake out, he expressed his excitement on camera. “Dude! Oh, this is a good big snake, huh? Yeah! Oh, this is sick! Oh! Man! Look at him! That’s a nice snake!” he exclaimed with visible thrill.

However, the encounter quickly turned tense when the python suddenly tried to launch an attack on Holston’s face. Demonstrating quick reflexes, he dodged the strike just in time. Despite the close call, he continued explaining details about the reptile to his viewers.

Towards the end of the clip, Holston added, “Hey, he’s flawless, huh? Look at the chicks and ducklings. The chickens and ducklings are running away. Come on, kid, we’re gonna get you to a safer place. Oh, this is sick.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was uploaded with the caption, “Beast carpet python from this morning found in the chicken coupe.” Since being posted, it has amassed over two million views, sparking an array of reactions from viewers.

Internet reacts

One user reacted in disbelief, writing, “This guy is insane, I would have run away the moment I saw that snake.” Another praised Holston’s courage, saying, “Man, the way he handled that python so calmly is unreal.” A third comment read, “The speed at which the snake attacked was terrifying, but Mike didn’t even flinch.” Someone else remarked, “Those chickens and ducks must have had the scare of their lives.” Another user observed, “He makes it look so easy, but handling such a snake barehanded is not a joke.”