Man hugs donkey while singing for the animal. Watch wholesome video

In today's edition of videos that may leave you smiling, here is a clip involving a man and his donkey. The sweet video makes for a delightful watch. There is a chance that the video will make your Sunday brighter.

The video is shared on an Instagram page called mrdonkers. “My fav little girl, Reilly!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a man holding a donkey. What is absolutely sweet to watch is how he hugs the animal while singing a song for it.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 41,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments from netizens.

“This is the sweetest. How much do they weigh on average for the ones you hold like that?” wrote an Instagram user. And it received a reply that reads, “they grow quickly but 40lbs."

“Oh my goodness, sweet little Reilly just loves her papa holding and singing to her! Bliss! Thank you for sharing this joy with us,” posted another. “He's the best donkey in the world!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

