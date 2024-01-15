Man ‘ignites’ gas stove using his finger, the Internet has a lot to say

A video of a man ‘igniting’ a gas stove has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now, leaving people boggled. Wondering why? Well, the man ‘ignites’ the gas stove using his finger. While some found the video ‘pretty lit’, others took the route of hilarity and said that the man is a ‘human matchstick’. Man 'igniting' the gas stove using his finger. (Reddit/@rustyyryan)

“Igniting gas stove by using static electricity,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Reddit community ‘Damnthatsinteresting’ by a user ‘rustyyryan’. The video shows a man sitting near the kitchen counter on a chair with his finger poised over a gas stove. As the video goes on, another person enters the scene, covers the man’s head with a cloth, pulls it, and voila—the stove lights up! The man then removes his finger while smiling for the camera. The video ends with someone turning off the flame.

The video was shared three days ago on Reddit. Since then, it has received more than 11,600 upvotes and numerous comments.

“Gaslighting at its finest,” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “That was actually pretty lit.”

“People often underestimate how much energy static can generate. A static shock can be in the thousands of volts,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “The human matchstick.”

Earlier, a video of a man curling a woman’s hair using a gas lighter went viral on the Internet. The video shows the man heating the gas lighter on a flame before wrapping a section of the woman’s hair around it. He then waits for a few seconds and removes the lighter. The result? The woman’s hair comes out perfectly curled.