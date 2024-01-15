close_game
News / Trending / Man ‘ignites’ gas stove using his finger, the Internet has a lot to say

Man ‘ignites’ gas stove using his finger, the Internet has a lot to say

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 15, 2024 05:13 PM IST

While some found the video of the man ‘igniting’ a gas stove using his finger ‘pretty lit’, others said that he is a ‘human matchstick’.

A video of a man ‘igniting’ a gas stove has been doing the rounds on social media for a few days now, leaving people boggled. Wondering why? Well, the man ‘ignites’ the gas stove using his finger. While some found the video ‘pretty lit’, others took the route of hilarity and said that the man is a ‘human matchstick’.

Man 'igniting' the gas stove using his finger. (Reddit/@rustyyryan)
Man 'igniting' the gas stove using his finger. (Reddit/@rustyyryan)

“Igniting gas stove by using static electricity,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Reddit community ‘Damnthatsinteresting’ by a user ‘rustyyryan’. The video shows a man sitting near the kitchen counter on a chair with his finger poised over a gas stove. As the video goes on, another person enters the scene, covers the man’s head with a cloth, pulls it, and voila—the stove lights up! The man then removes his finger while smiling for the camera. The video ends with someone turning off the flame.

Watch the video here:

Igniting gas stove by using static electricity
byu/rustyyryan inDamnthatsinteresting

The video was shared three days ago on Reddit. Since then, it has received more than 11,600 upvotes and numerous comments.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Gaslighting at its finest,” posted a Reddit user.

Another added, “That was actually pretty lit.”

“People often underestimate how much energy static can generate. A static shock can be in the thousands of volts,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “The human matchstick.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Earlier, a video of a man curling a woman’s hair using a gas lighter went viral on the Internet. The video shows the man heating the gas lighter on a flame before wrapping a section of the woman’s hair around it. He then waits for a few seconds and removes the lighter. The result? The woman’s hair comes out perfectly curled.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

