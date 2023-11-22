Man’s jugaad washing machine is a hit on the Internet. Watch

A man took to Instagram to share his creation - a washing machine that he made using a motor and a drum. This inventive washing machine washes clothes like a normal washing machine and even has a pipe to drain water. As expected, the jugaad has taken the Internet by storm and received rave reviews from people. Washing machine made using drum and motor. (Instagram/@gamhasahani141)

The video of this jugaad washing machine was shared by an Instagram user Gamha Sahani. The video opens to show a blue-coloured drum attached to a motor. As the video goes on, one can see clothes being washed inside the jugaad washing machine, which is similar to a normal washing machine.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 1 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 14.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has tons of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Washing machine 200 litre,” posted an individual with a clapping emoticon.

Another joked, “It fits plenty of clothes and detergent to wash the whole block.”

“Made in India,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “This one will last about 100 years.”

“Excellent bro,” joined a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Super.”

“Upload full working video,” request a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this washing machine?

