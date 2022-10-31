Home / Trending / Man in Assam buys ‘dream’ bike with sack full of coins he saved for years

Man in Assam buys ‘dream’ bike with sack full of coins he saved for years

Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:55 PM IST

The man went to a showroom in Assam and shared that he wants to pay for the two-wheeler's down payment in coins.

The image shows the showroom employees counting coins paid by a man as down payment for a two-wheeler.(Twitter/@ANI)
ANI | , Karimganj

The story of a small businessman hailing from Assam's Karimganj district created a buzz when he brought a bike in exchange for a sack full of coins that he saved in recent years. Suranjan Roy, a resident of Ramkrishna Nagar area of Karimganj district and a small businessman, finally fulfilled his dream after buying his dream bike.

On Saturday evening, Suranjan went to the Abhi TVS showroom near his locality and expressed his desire to buy his dream bike to the showroom employees.

"He came to our showroom on Saturday evening. As per his wish, we showed him an Apache 160 4V bike. After seeing the bike, the man told us that he had 50,000 of coins and he wants to buy the bike in finance by depositing the amount as a down payment," Barnali Paul, staff of the showroom said. "Firstly we were shocked after having seen the sack full of coins but later, we discussed it with our owner and decided to deliver the bike to the man," Paul added.

Take a look at the tweet showing images of the man buying the vehicle and paying the down payment with coins.

According to Suranjan Roy, he saved the coins for the past few years for the only purpose of bringing home the bike.

assam twitter
