Man leaves keys behind on Rolls Royce, then this happens

A few months back, Dubai was named one of the cleanest and safest cities in the world by the Global Power City Index (GPCI) released by Japan's Mori Memorial Foundation. So, to test if Dubai is one of the safest cities, Instagram user Ayman Al Yaman conducted a social experiment where he left the keys to his Rolls Royce on top of the car and left it unattended to see if anyone would take away his vehicle. Man leaves keys behind on Rolls Royce.(Instagram/@Ayman Al Yaman )

The video begins with Ayman Al Yaman explaining that he is going to leave his Rolls Royce with the keys on the bonnet. Then he takes his bag from the car and goes to the gym for a few hours. When he comes back, he sees his car and the car keys in the exact same spot where he left it.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on May 28. Since being posted, it has been liked over 28,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Wow so safe." A second added, "It’s true! I left my wallet and passport at an atm in a hotel and an hour later I realized it was gone and the hotel said they saw it and kept it safe." "I am coming to Dubai," expressed a third.