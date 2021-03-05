IND USA
The image shows Cam James attempting the trick shot.(Reddit/oddlysatisfying)
Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction

The perfectly synchronised shot by Cam James is a treat to watch.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:18 PM IST

A 21-year-old Australian man has grabbed quite a few eyeballs with his trick-shot video. And this unusual shot may make even you go whoa!

The video, shared on the subreddit oddlysatisfying was originally shared by Cam James on his Instagram page. The clip starts with James throwing the ball at a square object propped up on a barrel. After throwing the ball, he bends down to place a cup on the ground and the ball drops on his cap and then bounces back to fall in the cup. The perfectly synchronised shot is a treat to watch. What makes the clip more entertaining is James’ stunned reaction after making the shot.

Take a look at the clip:

This trick shot left me shocked! from r/oddlysatisfying

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 50,100 upvotes. People were stunned by the unexpected shot by James. While many wished to learn how he did it, others simply declared that James definitely has some superpowers.

“Lol! His reaction is everything,” wrote a Reddit user. “Regardless of the attempt number, he legit thought he may have had super powers for just a moment,” commented another.

“Is it possible to learn this power?” expressed a third.

Did the shot amaze you too?

