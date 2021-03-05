Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction
A 21-year-old Australian man has grabbed quite a few eyeballs with his trick-shot video. And this unusual shot may make even you go whoa!
The video, shared on the subreddit oddlysatisfying was originally shared by Cam James on his Instagram page. The clip starts with James throwing the ball at a square object propped up on a barrel. After throwing the ball, he bends down to place a cup on the ground and the ball drops on his cap and then bounces back to fall in the cup. The perfectly synchronised shot is a treat to watch. What makes the clip more entertaining is James’ stunned reaction after making the shot.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 50,100 upvotes. People were stunned by the unexpected shot by James. While many wished to learn how he did it, others simply declared that James definitely has some superpowers.
“Lol! His reaction is everything,” wrote a Reddit user. “Regardless of the attempt number, he legit thought he may have had super powers for just a moment,” commented another.
“Is it possible to learn this power?” expressed a third.
Did the shot amaze you too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man makes unexpected trick-shot, netizens can’t have enough of his reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat tells hooman exactly how to comfort it, video has people gushing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biologist finds something unexpected inside stomach of fish - a live turtle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows old saree being turned into rope. ‘Amazing,’ say netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is that ship ‘floating’ in the sky? Viral picture leaves netizens bamboozled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg with Capt Amarinder Singh at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu getting impressed by his own singing is all of us who love to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Purrfect rescue: Thai navy rescues four cats from sinking ship. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman’s post about centenarian athlete Man Kaur is inspiring many
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old girl helps to fund her own brain surgery through lemonade stand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox