Man narrates Madhur Dixit's dialogues from Devdas, amazes the internet. Watch

Devdas, a 2002 romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has become a classic over the years. The love story, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was based on the 1917 novel Devdas by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay. While the film's detailed decor, costumes, and story are still fondly remembered by fans, it is also famous for its dialogues. The dialogues from the film became so popular that some of them are remembered to this day.

Recently, in a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see a man fluently speaking Madhuri Dixit's dialogue from the film. In the short clip shared on Instagram, the man is sitting on the sofa and narrating Madhuri Dixit's lines. In front of him, the scene from the movie is also playing. The video was uploaded on Instagram by user @heartart01.

Take a look at the man narrating Madhuri Dixit's dialogue from the film Devdas here:

This video was shared just a few hours back, since then it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The short clip also has 20,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This is so wholesome. I think every 90s kid knows these dialogues." A second person said, "I love this. I absolutely love this. This is my much-needed entertainment dose to start my not so exciting day." A third person added, "Give him a Filmfare right now." "Quality content I can binge watch," added a fourth.