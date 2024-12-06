Menu Explore
Man orders PlayStation 5 on Blinkit, receives hing goli as free gift. Internet reacts with laughter

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 06, 2024 01:52 PM IST

A Blinkit customer ordered a PS5 and received a hing goli as a surprise gift, sparking laughter on Reddit with users sharing their own funny experiences.

Blinkit, the popular quick commerce platform, is not just known for its lightning-fast deliveries, but also for its quirky gifting ideas. Recently, a Reddit user shared an amusing incident that has left the internet in stitches. A man who ordered a digital edition of the PlayStation 5, along with peanut butter, was in for a hilarious surprise when his package arrived with a hing goli (asafoetida tablet) instead of an expected freebie.

Blinkit surprised a PS5 buyer with a hing goli, sparking online laughter. (Reddit)
(Also read: Blinkit delivers iPhone 16 in 10 minutes, CEO shares war-room pic: ‘One crazy day’)

The Reddit user, clearly amused by the odd gift, posted about the incident, saying, "The best part was about buying it from Blinkit along with peanut butter." His post quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of comments from amused users.

Take a look here at the post:

Finally got it
byu/Any_Ambassador_9794 inps5india

Social media reacts

As expected, the post garnered attention, and the comment section became a treasure trove of witty remarks. One user wrote, “Nothing says ‘gaming essentials’ like hing goli!" Another commented, “Maybe they thought the PS5 would need a little extra flavour to spice up the gaming experience." Some were quick to poke fun, with one commenter saying, “Maybe Blinkit is now adding cultural snacks to their tech bundles!” Another simply added, “This is the kind of surprise I need in my life.”

Another remarked, “I’m not sure if I’m laughing harder at the gift or the fact that it was actually delivered with the PS5!”

The incident has sparked widespread laughter across social media, with people embracing the light-hearted side of online shopping.

(Also read: UAE man raves about PS5 delivery in 23 minutes. Indians quickly point out to Blinkit)

Blinkit’s track record for surprises

This isn’t the first time Blinkit has garnered attention for unexpected deliveries. Back in September 2024, a user ordered men’s underwear, only to receive women’s bikini briefs instead.

Check out the post here:

Sony and Blinkit’s partnership

In another development, Blinkit has been in the news for its collaboration with Sony. In April, the platform partnered with Sony to sell PS5 consoles in India, offering customers the chance to have them delivered within 10 minutes in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Friday, December 06, 2024
