Man pays 5,500 for first-class journey on Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani, internet says 'Bhai flight mein chala jata'

A man’s video documenting his first-class journey on the Mumbai–Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express has gone viral, offering viewers a glimpse into the luxury and hospitality on board one of India’s most premium trains. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Akshay Malhotra.(Instagram/@journeyswithak)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Malhotra, begins with him introducing his First Class AC experience, which cost him ₹5,500. The fare, he explains, covered not just travel but also a host of amenities, including fresh sheets, pillows, a mirror, a newspaper, and most importantly, a private cabin.

From the very start, Malhotra highlights the thoughtful service. Passengers are greeted with a welcome drink of mango juice, followed by tea, kachori, and snacks. Then, as the train picked up speed, the content creator explored the onboard shower facility, which came with a geyser, hand shower, towel, and toiletries.

Soon after, Malhotra was served hot soup and chilli paneer. By the time the train crossed Surat and Vadodara, dinner arrived. He was served paneer, dal, vegetables, roti, rice, salad, and ice cream for dessert. Later in the night, Malhotra took a stroll along the First AC corridor before settling into his private space.

The next morning, he was served hot tea followed by breakfast, which included poha, upma, cutlets, bananas, and more. At the end of the video, Malhotra shared that the train reached its destination right on time at 8:30 am.

How did social media react?

Malhotra shared the video with the caption, “India’s Most Luxurious & Fastest Rajdhani Express First Class Journey| Private Room with Unlimited Food”.

The video has sparked wide interest online, with many expressing excitement at the train’s comfort and affordability. Some users, however, pointed out that domestic flights often cost the same.

“Bhai, 5000 me flight me chala jata,” one user joked. Others were more curious, asking practical questions such as how to book tickets for December or whether pets are allowed in private cabins.