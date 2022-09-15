Man places cookie dough balls inside car to see if they get baked. Watch what happens

The videos showing Instagram content creators engaging in unusual - and at times bizarre - experiments are always fun to watch. Just like the videos that Instagram user Matt Peterson often shares on his page. His videos show him trying out new food items and also different ways of cooking them. In his latest interesting share, he posted a clip to show how he baked cooking by keeping the dough inside a car for nearly five hours.

“Arizona.. where your car doubles as an oven! No really.. Today I baked chocolate chip cookies inside of my car,” he wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show the content creator talking about the temperature outside. He then places a tray filled with uncooked cookie dough balls inside his car where it can get direct sunlight. As the video progresses, it shows Peterson coming back to get the snacks after five hours. He also offers them to another person to judge if the cookies are fully cooked.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 3.4 million views. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“How cool,” posted an Instagram user. “I want to try this,” expressed another. “That actually kinda looks overcooked,” shared a third. “So cool! Have you ever cooked an egg on the street out there,” asked a fourth. “Solar energy go…,” wrote a fifth.