Man plays King's Maan Meri Jaan on drums, netizens love his energy. Watch

Several people showcase their talents on social media. From dancing and storytelling to singing and even painting, many artists wow people with their extraordinary skills. Now, another such artist who goes by Jakestrum on Instagram has taken social media by storm. The drummer often shares videos of himself playing the covers of various songs on drums. Recently, he shared a clip of himself where he can be seen playing Maan Meri Jaan by singer King. It has since gone viral. Man plays Maan Meri Jaan by King on drums.(Instagram/@youtubeindia)

The video begins to show the artist sitting in the middle of a path with his drumset. As the song Maan Meri Jaan plays, he energetically starts drumming to the beats of it. His beats match well with the tune of the song. This video was shared by YouTube India. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Ok, but how cool is this?"

Take a look at the post here:

Sounds amazing, doesn't it? This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has raked up over three lakh views and more than 38,000 likes. Several people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wohhh, the energy." Another added, "Even the legend @ifeelking would be impressed by this banger." A third wrote, "This sounds beautiful." "This is so amazing. I loved it," added a fourth. A fifth shared, "Damn, this is so cool and dope."