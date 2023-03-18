Man puts his finger inside lion's cage, old video goes viral

Visiting a zoo is a fun activity. One gets to be close to nature and explore wildlife. Nonetheless, there have been instances where zoo exploring turned out to be dangerous after visitors poked animals. Recently, a shocking video shows something similar. The clip shows a man getting his finger stuck in a lion's mouth. The man can be seen attempting in vain to remove his hand from the lion's jaw.

Man gets his finger stuck in a lion's cage.(Instagram/@extinction.animale)

According to several reports, this incident happened in Jamaica last year. The video of the incident is viral again. It depicts a Jamaican zoo employee inserting his finger into a chain-link cage. He approaches the lion and attempts to pet it like a cat. The zookeeper ignores the lion's growling and keeps playing with it. Then the animal strikes the man and clamps its jaws around his finger. This video was shared on Instagram by user @extinction.animale.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared just a few weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 72,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is crazy. Another person wrote, "Ooh my goodness really, what was he thinking." A third person added, "Why did he even put his finger in the cage?"

