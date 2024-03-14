Man records ‘final’ video to send to mother after LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland nosedived

After a flight from Sydney to Auckland nosedived suddenly, a man recorded a video of what he thought was his ‘final’ moment to send to his mother. LATAM’s flight LA800, carrying 263 passengers and 9 flight and cabin crew members, experienced a technical issue approximately an hour before its landing, causing strong turbulence on March 11, as per reports. The flight from Sydney to Auckland was carrying 263 passengers and 9 flight and cabin crew members when it faced a technical issue and lost altitude. (Representative image/Unsplash)

At least 50 passengers aboard the flight were injured. Some passengers and crew onboard the aircraft even slammed into the ceiling due to a sudden drop, reported Forbes.

Daily Mail shared the video on Instagram that shows the passenger recording his ‘final’ moment. The video from inside the plane shows the passengers in a state of panic.

The affected LA800 flight bound for Santiago landed successfully in Auckland at 16:26 pm local time as scheduled. For passengers continuing their journey to Santiago, Chile, another flight was scheduled for March 12, departing from Auckland at 20:00 pm local time. Due to the flight cancellation, the airline provided affected passengers with food, accommodation, and transportation, said LATAM Airlines in a statement.

It further reported that 13 people, including both passengers and crew, were taken to the Middlemore Hospital after the flight landed. One of the individuals is in serious condition.

How did LATAM Airlines react to this incident?

“LATAM Airlines Group deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards,” LATAM Airlines said in their statement.

“LATAM is working in coordination with the respective authorities to support the investigations into the incident,” they added.

“Clear air turbulence! I had this happen to me from Miami to Heathrow. The plane dropped dramatically and everything went flying in the air,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This is why you should always keep your seatbelt fastened loosely when seated and restrict movement around the cabin during flights. From an ex-cabin crew, unexpected turbulence is REAL and can cause serious injuries!”

“New fear unlocked,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank God they survived.”

“This is why people should stay buckled up,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “What a nightmare.”