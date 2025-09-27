Man recovers father’s lost phone after honest stranger intervenes: ‘Honesty still exists’

A heartwarming story on Reddit has reminded readers that honesty still has a place in today’s world. The post, titled “today it’s you, tomorrow it might be me”, recounted a simple yet profound incident involving a lost phone and a stranger’s choice to do the right thing. A Reddit post about a lost phone returned with honesty touched readers’ hearts.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Employee secretly buys 2nd phone for work, switches it off after shift: ‘I feel like a person again’)

The Reddit user wrote: “Nothing super interesting tho, just a small incident… so, my father lost his phone in the park today. we kept calling, but the phone was switched off immediately, which made me think the person who found it had no intention of returning it. I blocked the SIM, but before that i sent a message on WhatsApp. a little while later, i saw two blue ticks. I tried calling again on WhatsApp. after a few attempts, someone finally picked up and said their brother had found the phone.”

A chance to do the right thing

The caller explained that their brother had taken the phone home and was in the process of changing the SIM card. However, they intervened, stopped him and reminded him: “What’s wrong is wrong, today it’s you, tomorrow it might be me.”

That one line stayed with the original poster, who added: “I insisted on giving them a reward. it wasn’t about the phone, but the honesty, and for the relief on my father’s face. He thought it would be a burden on me to buy him a new one. typical dad. it feels good to know that honesty still exists. And sometimes, one small act of honesty can mean so much more than we realise.”

Posts from the askindia

community on Reddit

The reactions on Reddit

The story drew a flurry of heartfelt reactions from fellow Reddit users. One wrote, “This is wholesome in a small way. Good on you, the guy and your dad.” Another observed, “Only if everyone could think like that anymore, we would be more peaceful and less worried society. We could still sleep under moonlight without worrying about theft.”

Others shared their own experiences. “Thank you for sharing this incident with us. Such incidents bring me some joy and restore my hope in humanity. God bless both your families,” wrote one user. Another, less fortunate, added, “At least you got yours, I lost mine a month ago, filed FIR, blocked SIM and still haven’t heard anything about it.”

One commenter reflected, “Your father is really lucky. I have lost four phones till now and never received even one.” Another simply concluded: “Good people, good hearts.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)