Man rescues dog lying unconscious in busy road, saves its life. Watch

A story of how a man’s actions helped save the life of a dog lying unconscious in the middle of a busy road has left people emotional. The story of kindness was posted on NGO Kartavya society’s Instagram page. Shared with a detailed description, a video shows how the man rushed the dog to a veterinarian to help save its life.

The post describes that the dog is now a part of the Kartavya society and is named Miracle. He was found unconscious in the middle of a road and at first his rescuer thought he was dead. So, he went to pick the pooch to give it a proper burial. However, to the man’s surprise, the dog was alive but in a poor condition. It is then when the man picked him up and, along with his friend, took Miracle to the doctor.

“We have decided to keep Miracle forever with us as God gave him a second life that day and it was truly a miracle that he survived even when vehicles were driving over him. We don’t want him to leave back on those risky streets ever again. Always stop and check if you see a kind lying on roads (don’t assume it’s dead ).. he might be alive just like Miracle and you could be the last chance of its survival,” the organisation posted.

Take a look at the video that shows Miracle’s rescue and recovery:

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 10 million views. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments.

“Hats off to you guys, respect,” posted an Instagram user. “Angle in a human form,” expressed another. “People like you, who help these pure souls are the true definition of humans,” commented a third. “This is the most beautiful video I have come across in a while. It literally made me cry. Thank you guys for what you did and do,” wrote a fourth.