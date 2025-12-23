Man returned from US after 5 years and found Delhi unrecognisable: 'There are cars, cars and more cars'

A man who recently returned to Delhi after spending five years in the United States said he was shocked by the changes in the city. According to the Reddit post, even stepping out in South Delhi felt terrible for him.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, he wrote that being born and brought up in Delhi, with his father also a native, he expected to feel at home, but the reality he saw left him overwhelmed.

“I see too many people around, like lots and lots of people everywhere. I mean, it feels like you're always overexposed,” the post adds.

City crowded and filthy:

According to the Reddit post, even stepping out in South Delhi felt terrible for him.

Traffic jams were reported on every major road, while smaller streets were often blocked because people did not follow lanes or signals.

“There are cars, cars, and more cars! Sometimes, I wonder how I survive 30 years in the city!” the post adds.

The city’s metro system was described as chaotic. The man said he thought the metro had expanded with more interchange stations, but the trains were still packed, and every station felt like Rajiv Chowk.

“People waiting for the train don't let the commuters inside to come out first. The reason is again that there are a hell lot of people going in and coming out of the trains,” the post adds.

The man was also shocked by what he saw in some neighbourhoods. During visits to West Delhi and North Delhi, many streets were dirty, trash was everywhere, and stray dogs roamed freely.

Some areas even had cows in the open, which he found hard to believe for the capital city of India in 2025.

“The city feels extremely dirty lately!” the post adds.

Reddit reacts:

The Reddit post quickly drew attention, with many users sharing their own experiences of Delhi’s crowded streets and packed metros.

One of the users commented, “I have been an outsider living here for 10 years, and you are absolutely right.”

A second user commented, “That's why I only go out for leisure/ fun after 9:30 pm. I have never found Delhi crowded, cause I almost never go to crowded places at busy hours.”

“People thought becoming the world's largest population was a joke,” another user commented.

