Man says moving from Mumbai to Delhi NCR doubled his savings: 'Now saving close to 90,000 a month'

A man who recently moved from Mumbai to Delhi NCR for work has sparked a discussion online after sharing how the shift turned out to be far more comfortable than he had expected. In a Reddit post titled, “move from Mumbai to Delhi NCR was surprisingly pleasant,” the user compared rent, commute, savings and overall quality of life in the two cities.

A man said his move from Mumbai to Delhi NCR improved his lifestyle and nearly doubled his monthly savings. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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“I recently moved from Mumbai to Delhi NCR for work, and I didn't expect the lifestyle difference to be this noticeable. I'm a bachelor earning around ₹1.4 lakh per month. In Mumbai, I was paying nearly ₹35,000 for a decent 1BHK, plus ₹10,000 per month for furniture rent, including AC, bed, geyser, etc.; so, ₹45,000 per month overall. It wasn't bad, but it always felt like I was paying a premium just to have an average place,” the user wrote.

‘Getting far more for my money’

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining how his expenses changed after the move, the Reddit user said that Delhi NCR offered better rental options at almost half the cost. “In Delhi NCR, I'm seeing much better 1RKs around the ₹20,000 range. They're newer, a lot more spacious, already fully furnished with modern furniture, have ACs pre-installed, are in better societies, and are overall much cleaner. It genuinely feels like I'm getting far more for my money,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining how his expenses changed after the move, the Reddit user said that Delhi NCR offered better rental options at almost half the cost. “In Delhi NCR, I'm seeing much better 1RKs around the ₹20,000 range. They're newer, a lot more spacious, already fully furnished with modern furniture, have ACs pre-installed, are in better societies, and are overall much cleaner. It genuinely feels like I'm getting far more for my money,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The man also pointed out that rental conditions felt easier in Delhi NCR. He said most landlords asked for only one month’s security deposit and half a month’s brokerage, unlike Mumbai, where he was used to paying two to three months’ deposit and one month’s brokerage.

Savings nearly doubled after the move

The Reddit user further said that wider roads, easier commuting, lower healthcare costs and cheaper house help also made a visible difference. “Back in Mumbai, I was saving around ₹45,000 a month. Now, I'm saving close to ₹90,000 while actually living more comfortably. The Delhi Metro has also been a huge plus; it can pretty much get me anywhere without the space crunch of the Mumbai local,” he wrote.

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However, he clarified that he was not dismissing Mumbai’s appeal. “Don't get me wrong, Mumbai still has its own charm, energy, and career opportunities. But purely from a cost-of-living and quality-of-life perspective, the move has been a big upgrade for me,” the user concluded.

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions. One user wrote, “Delhi NCR definitely offers more space for the same budget.” Another said, “Mumbai is great for opportunities, but the rent is very high.” A third commented, “The Delhi Metro is honestly a life saver.” Another user wrote, “Saving ₹90,000 a month while living better is a huge win.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)