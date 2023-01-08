Man sets stage on fire with his energetic dance to Jimmy Jimmy. Watch

There are many who love showing their cool dance moves at wedding parties. In fact, there are different videos on various social media platforms of people dancing their hearts out. One such video was recently posted on Twitter. The video shows a man dancing to the hit old Hindi song Jimmy Jimmy. Chances are, the man’s energetic performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

Author and Twitter user Aparna posted the video. “Please go into the rest of the year with the energy of that quintessential Indian man who has lived his life just to dance at some random wedding - alone,” she wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a wide smile:

Please go into the rest of the year with the energy of that quintessential Indian man who has lived his life just to dance at some random wedding - alone. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Ki5Wlllud6 — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) January 5, 2023

Since being posted on January 5, the video has received more than 2.7 lakh views and counting. The video has also accumulated nearly 1,500 likes. The video prompted people to post various replies. And, some of them also received replies from the original poster.

Here’s how some Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Well gotta admire Uncles for their dedication to making shaadi functions fun!,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Aparna replied, “Indeed. No fun without that one man.” Another person praised, “He’s got some real moves though.” A third commented, “He is having fun and that’s what matters ! Good dancer.” Aparna replied to the comment and wrote, “Not sure what makes you think I’m not in favour of this. Twitter isn’t all bad, you know.”