Man shares how TTE helped him while travelling in train with a one-year-old baby

Updated on Aug 17, 2022 02:19 PM IST
The story of how a TTE helped a man travelling with his one-year-old baby on train was posted on Twitter.
The image shows the TTE who helped a man travelling with his one-year-old baby in train.(Twitter/@iamv6661)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Often the tiniest gestures from strangers go a long way and help in making someone’s life a bit easier. That is what happened to this man travelling in a train. He received help from the TTE which made his journey much more comfortable. He took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story. There is a possibility that the share will warm your heart too.

Twitter user Visakh Krishna posted the tale with two images. “Travelling with a 1y old baby on train 12601 (B1 Coach) boarding at Kannur, the TTE displayed a warm gesture by shifting to another seat giving us his well-lit seat. He's a savior for us and for the sound sleeping passengers. Thank you Sir!” he wrote. He also tagged the official Twitter handles of Indian Railways and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Take a look at the post:

The post received replies from many, including one from the official handle of Indian Railways. While re-posting the tweet they wrote, “We hope that you and the toddler had a comfortable journey @iamv6661. We are always at your service.”

“There are kind hearted people in this world,” expressed a Twitter user. Another reacted by sharing clapping hands emoticons. What are your thoughts on the uplifting story?

twitter ‪indian railways‬
