Man shares how TTE helped him while travelling in train with a one-year-old baby

Often the tiniest gestures from strangers go a long way and help in making someone’s life a bit easier. That is what happened to this man travelling in a train. He received help from the TTE which made his journey much more comfortable. He took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story. There is a possibility that the share will warm your heart too.

Twitter user Visakh Krishna posted the tale with two images. “Travelling with a 1y old baby on train 12601 (B1 Coach) boarding at Kannur, the TTE displayed a warm gesture by shifting to another seat giving us his well-lit seat. He's a savior for us and for the sound sleeping passengers. Thank you Sir!” he wrote. He also tagged the official Twitter handles of Indian Railways and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The post received replies from many, including one from the official handle of Indian Railways. While re-posting the tweet they wrote, “We hope that you and the toddler had a comfortable journey @iamv6661. We are always at your service.”

“There are kind hearted people in this world,” expressed a Twitter user. Another reacted by sharing clapping hands emoticons. What are your thoughts on the uplifting story?