Man shaves his head to support mother-in-law undergoing cancer treatment. Watch

Every relationship is beautiful, especially the ones that do not exist by virtue of blood but by sheer emotions. A video of a man and his mother-in-law has recently surfaced on Instagram and is slowly gaining momentum because of the pure emotions in it. Posted by Good News Correspondent, this video is sure to make you reach for the tissues.

The video opens to show the mother-in-law coming into a room through a door and getting pleasantly surprised as well as quite emotional by her son-in-law. He can be seen with a shaved head that he has made sure to get in order to support his wife's loving mother. She has recently lost all her hair because of cancer treatments.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that explains what exactly happens in the video. It reads, “NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Son-in-law shaves his head in solidarity with his mother-in-law who just started her cancer treatments. A beautiful & uplifting surprise.” The video is most likely to bring a smile to your face and make you believe strongly in the power of humanity.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 14 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who truly appreciated this man's gesture and wished the mother-in-law all the luck so that she recovers soon. It has also received more than 17,800 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Praying for complete healing, please keep us posted” “I hope you will be fine soon...everything will be okay,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Sending prayers to you.” “Never give up,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video by Good News Correspondent? Did it make you emotional as well?