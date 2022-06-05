Man shows up at granddaughter’s door after she asks him if they can go shopping

The relationship between grandparents and grandkids is one of the strongest and it is heartening to see their love and bonding. Grandparents really love their grandkids a lot and can do anything for them. Like this sweet video posted on Instagram that shows an elderly man who showed up at the door of his granddaughter’s house after she asked him if they could go shopping on FaceTime.

The video was posted by the Instagram account saniakhiljee two days ago. It has got more than 5.76 lakh views so far. “Day 812 of nana running late to work because Lily asked him if they could go “shopping” on FaceTime. This man really said meetings can wait and showed up at my door,” says the text insert on the video. The elderly man must have done this numerous times as instead of going to work, he showed up at his daughter’s house so he could take his granddaughter shopping. The video shows the kid in her grandfather’s arms as she waves her mother goodbye.

Watch the cute video below:

“That right there is love and the truth. Meeting can wait. Miss my dad so much and my kiddos miss their grandpa every day,” commented an Instagram user. “He has his priorities straight,” wrote another. “They are only little once. And when you’ve got adult children, you remember this and drop everything for those sweet babies!” reads another comment. Another individual posted, “Grandpas are literally the best!!”

