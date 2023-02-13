Man sings Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani for Kerala policemen. Watch

Kailash Kher has several popular songs under his belt, including Teri Deewani. It was released in 2006 as part of his eponymous debut album Kailasa. Even after years of its release, the song is loved by many. From people singing a soulful rendition of the song to sharing dance covers, social media is filled with several posts. Now, Kerala Police shared a video of a man singing the iconic song for cops in the state’s Kozhikode district. Lean back and enjoy the song with your favourite beverage.

Kerala Police shared the video on Twitter with a sweet caption. When translated from Malayalam to English, it reads, “Kunhaniyan Sudev’s song feast for his colleagues who were on night duty in Kozhikode town yesterday.” The caption accompanies a heart emoticon. The video shows Sudev K singing Kailash Kher’s popular song Teri Deewani in a soulful voice. As he sings, the camera pans to show cops on night duty enjoying his rendition of the song.

The singer responded to the post and thanked Kerala Police for sharing his video. “Thank you so much for sharing my video,” wrote Sudev K with a heart and folded hand emoticons.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 11, the tweet has collected over 15,800 views and close to 400 likes. It has also prompted many to post comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. A third commented, “Amazing.” Many also dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

