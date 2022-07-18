Man solves Rubik's Cube on a bicycle in 12.90 secs for world record. Watch

A man named Sarvagya Kulshreshtha from India has entered Guinness World Records for clocking the 'fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle'. And a video of Sarvagya attempting the world record was shared by Guinness World Record on its official Instagram page. The video of the attempt has boggled the netizens.

"Bicycle speedcubing 12.90 secs by Sarvagya Kulshreshtha," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records. "Congratulations to Sarvagya from Gurugram, India who started speedcubing when he was 15 years old. He was motivated by seeing other people solving the Rubik's Cube quickly. The full official record title is fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle," they added in the comments.

"Amazing," shared an individual. "He actually proved that he is Kulshrestha (best in the whole bloodline). Proud of you bro," commented another. "I'd have fallen off...," posted a third.

According to a blog by Guinness World Records, preparing for this attempt was challenging for Sarvagya. He first improved his time to solve the Rubik's Cube and then started training to solve it while riding a bicycle. After a few months of practice, he realised that he was ready to achieve a Guinness World Records title.