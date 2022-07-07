Man stops at lemonade stand of little girls, buys many things. Watch sweet video

Being kind towards strangers is one of the biggest virtues anyone can have. It is always heart-warming to see videos of strangers exhibiting kindness and gratitude towards strangers just to make them happy. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows how a man came to a lemonade stand set up by little girls and bought a lot of stuff from them.

The video was posted on the Instagram account Magically News one hour ago and it has already garnered more than 41,000 views. “It was a rainy Wednesday afternoon and they waited 20 minutes for someone to stop at their lemonade stand,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows three little girls who have set up a lemonade stand. A man shows up and he bought cookies, lemonade and even a dragon sketch made by one of the girls, says another text inserted in the video. The girls then look towards the window from where the video is being recorded and they look quite happy.

“Cheers to this man’s kindness. Excuse us while we go cry now,” says a text insert on the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 4,200 likes. Netizens also praised the thoughtful gesture of the man.

“What a wonderful gesture. Need more people like him,” commented an Instagram user. “Always, always stop at a lemonade stand,” posted another. “That smile at the end!” said a third. “Faith restored in humanity,” reads another comment.