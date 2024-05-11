 Man teaches dog how to close crate door, she uses it to trap cat inside. Watch hilarious video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man teaches dog how to close crate door, she uses it to trap cat inside. Watch hilarious video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 07:01 PM IST

A video of a cat and dog is spreading joy on social media. In the video, the dog uses a trick she learned from her human to trap the cat inside a crate.

A video of a dog’s smart move to trap a cat inside a crate has gone viral. In the video, the pooch learns how to operate the crate door from her human. She then lures the cat inside the crate and closes the door.

The image shows a dog tricking a cat and locking it inside a crate. (Instagram/@_ruby.the.labrador_)

The video is shared on an Instagram page dedicated to a fox-red labrador called Ruby. The page is managed by her pet parents, Katelyn and Ted. The page is filled with videos showing the adventures of the adorable pooch.

In the video in question, Ruby is seen watching keenly as her human teaches her how to close a crate door. After that, she takes a toy of the cat and puts it inside the crate. Once the kitty goes inside, Ruby quickly closes the door.

Take a look at the sweet video here:

The post was shared last month. Since then, the clip has collected more than 31.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Other than for fun, is there a reason to teach a dog this?” commented an Instagram user.

“Cats standing there like ‘Did I really just let that happen? Did I really just get duped by the dog?'” joked another.

“Ruby knew how to finally get back at the cat for making her do those spins when the button was pushed," added a third.

“Both of them are paid actors,” expressed a fourth.

“Thanks to the video, I laughed a lot today,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, another video of a dog's observational powers went viral. In the clip, the pooch carefully notices how its human plays with their pet cat. The doggo then uses the same method to befriend the kitty.

What are your thoughts on this video of a dog and a cat? Did the clip leave you smiling?

Man teaches dog how to close crate door, she uses it to trap cat inside. Watch hilarious video

